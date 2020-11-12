Burned house and overgrown lots anger frustrated Jackson homeowners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Burned abandoned houses are nothing new in the Capital City, but for one homeowner the problem is getting old.
Property owners say repeated calls to various city departments over several years has gotten them nowhere.
Cora Young’s view from her Stillwood Drive home is of a burned house with its roof sitting on the foundation.
“It has gone from a parched structures when it was first burned to collapsed,” said Young while standing on her front walkway. In October of 2015, the retired accounting analyst watched the wood framed house go up in flames.
Later she began contacting the city in hopes of having it removed.
“Five years. Five years is a long time and you see those of us trying to do the best we can to keep our neighborhood nice,” said the fed up Jackson taxpayer. “If something happens and I have to sell my property, who is gonna give me anything?"
In June the widow saw someone at the site who told her they were testing for asbestos. It caved in shortly afterwards. People have started dumping debris on the property. She said it’s now attracting rodents.
“I have kept a record of everything,” said the 25-year homeowner.
Young said she reached out to multiple people from the mayor’s office to community improvement and given several case numbers but still no help.
“We have not gotten any results, ok?” said the Stillwood Drive resident. “So, as you can see, we’ve still got the same problem. So how long do we have to wait?"
Just down the street a neighbor also complained about an abandoned house in the 300 block of Stillwood. Beside it sits two overgrown lots and trash.
“I just want it cleaned up,” added Young while pointing to the charred house in front of her home. We reached out to the city to find out what is being done about the eyesore and are awaiting a response.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.