Brandon High School goes virtual due to COVID-19 increase

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School officials notified parents the school will be going virtual as of Friday, November 13 until the Thanksgiving holidays.
School officials say the Rankin County School District made the decision to switch all Brandon High School students, in grades 9-12, to virtual learning. This includes suspending all extracurricular activities.
The school says there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases amongst staff and students.
Staff and students are encouraged to not attend social gatherings as an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Students are expected to return on November 30.
