Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues despite a weak front moving through, knocking our morning temperatures down a few degrees over the coming days. Thursday looks like a great day with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Highs will stay in the 70s this week and weekend with mostly sunny skies. There is only a slight chance for showers Sunday, but otherwise a nice looking weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Next week looks even colder as a real serious cold front comes down Monday. No severe weather is expected as this front slides in Sunday with the chance for showers. Sunshine and dry weather will take over and highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s and maybe even some 30s. Eta is moving toward North Florida and getting weaker. It will cross North Florida tonight and move into the Atlantic Thursday and into this weekend. Calm wind tonight or at least a light northerly wind tonight through tomorrow at 5mph or less. Average high is 69 and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 5:01pm.