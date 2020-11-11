Ward 2 candidates participate in virtual town hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five of the seven candidates for Jackson City Council participated in a virtual town hall Tuesday night.
The most prevalent topic was how to deal with the crime problem in the Capital City and Ward 2.
Melvin Priester, who held the Ward 2 seat for seven years, resigned from the position.
Thomas Powell said, “I live in Presidential Hills and I hear gunshots all the time. And I believe that we need to do better about the crime, we need to be more visible.”
James Paige said, “We just have too many illegal guns on the streets, too many and I think once we address our illegal gun problem it will help our youth problems.”
Angelique Lee said, “Crime is their number one issue. We definitely need more lighting, we need more visibility of the police, we need more boots on the ground especially in hotspots that we know are areas where crime happens.”
Tyrone Lewis said, “What we want to do is focus on, as a city council person, focus on working with the council through the administration with the police department to enhance what they’re already doing to prevent crime, or violent crime from coming into Ward 2.”
Funmilayo Tilden said, “They have nothing to do. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. So we do need to get a grip on our children, we need to get control of how they’re getting their hands on these guns, and I agree that we need to build relationships with the police.”
Candidate Ronald Moore opted out of participating according to host Othor Cain. Melinda Todd had a death in her family.
The special election is set for next Tuesday, November 17th.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.