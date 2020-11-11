Veterans Day: Local veteran says improvements made, challenges remain at Jackson VA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For Charles Jenkins, this federal holiday isn’t just about honoring the men and women we’ve lost, but fighting for the freedoms of those who are still alive.
Jenkins served in the United States Navy.
He’s also a 26-year-employee of Jackson’s G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and president of the hospitals biggest union.
Jenkins advocates for fairness and justice of veterans and those who care for them.
“It’s so many veterans here that’s so important to me and even the staff that’s not veterans,“ Jenkins said. "It’s just in my blood right now. As a veteran, this is part of looking out for your fellow veteran. We have to speak up for one another.”
No matter what branch of military service, Jenkins said veterans have a closeknit brotherhood.
“We talk to each other about our problems, our anxieties, about different things we went through in the service or some veterans may not even talk at all about it, but just need you to support them by being there,” Jenkins added.
Jenkins says he’s seen seven different directors during his time at the VA and he knows how far they’ve come from.
“Back in the 80′s and 90′s we had vets here for eight hours, just waiting and waiting to be seen,” Jenkins said.
Now, the veteran says wait times have improved, services are streamlined and there are social workers, mental health providers and many more resources for veterans who need help.
Still, Jenkins admits, more improvements must made in key areas of communication, staffing and training at the VA.
“We have to do a better job of disseminating information to everyone in all departments, and in terms of staffing, we need more direct care staff such as nurses and health techs. Across VA medical centers nationwide, we are 45,000 employees short," Jenkins added. “We always need extensive training because with COVID, there are so many different dynamics, and we have to stay prepared."
Jenkins says he works alongside many hardworking people at the VA and because of fears and changes because of COVID-19, he makes sure people feel appreciated for their commitment.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.