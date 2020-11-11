2020 Veteran’s Day events in Miss.

Rez Life’s Veterans Day Celebration:
Wednesday, November 11 at the Barnett Reservoir, skies over the ‘Rez’ will be lit with fireworks and Old Trace Park will be filled with music.
Food and beverage vendors will be on site.
The live band, Soul Stew takes the stage at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show will launch behind the stage at 8 p.m.
Visitors will be asked to maintain social distancing and are urged to bring masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided.
Veterans Day ceremony at The Blake at Township:
The Blake at Township will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the community in Ridgeland.
The socially distanced pinning ceremony to honor the community’s local veterans will be held at 2:00 pm. and will feature a presentation of the flags.
Heart of Hospice will also be presenting certificates and pins to all the residents that are former veterans.
To ensure social-distancing and safety, this ceremony will be held outside on The Blake’s patio.
Collins Veterans Day Celebration:
The State Veteran’s Home in Collins and Flathau’s Fine Foods will be feeding veterans and employees from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hattiesburg Veterans Day Celebration:
A program will honor all veterans, including the 2020 Veteran of the Year Vernon Dahmer Jr. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Hattiesburg.
