Tourism outlook uncertain with rising COVID cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of the states tourism industry are starting to see more visitors just as COVID cases begin to rise again.
Some are concerned that could cause more restrictions on businesses, forcing them to scale back.
Rusty’s Riverfront Grill in Vicksburg is starting to look more like pre-COVID everyday as their lunch crowd increases.
Owners here are optimistic when looking to the future but they know the increasing cases could force them to drop back capacity or even eliminate indoor dining.
Owner Rusty Larson said, “When we had to close down it slowed down obviously but it’s beginning to come back. The City of Vicksburg has allowed us to open at 100% I don’t know what the rest of the state is doing. We’re doing the best we can.”
The tourist foot traffic in Vicksburg an important part of businesses bottom line.
Some operation shuttered during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many are now bracing for rough days ahead.
Chris Arnold, Manager of Newks said, “We don’t need the full staff to execute on a third of our sales so we just want everything to get back to normal.”
Some restaurants have been able to keep all their employees on but hours have been cut, as visitors to the area also scaled back.
Some in the tourism industry are going the extra mile to make sure they can stay in operation and keep customers safe.
Magnolia Bluffs casino is spending extra money on disinfectants and sprays that will kill Covid 19 on surfaces, and leave a layer of protection for their guests for up to 90 days.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.