Teen behind bars, charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Wednesday after being denied bond in connection with a Tuesday kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic incident.
Jackson Municipal Judge Ali M. ShamsidDeen denied bond for Christian Stiff, 19, who was arrested Tuesday following an incident that began in the 400 block of Maple Street and ended in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.
Stiff is being charged with felony counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic violence following his arrest at the Belvedere Apartments, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown.
Police received a call to the apartments Tuesday following the incident, which involved Stiff and an unidentified female.
Brown said Stiff arrived at the Maple Street location, where he assaulted the woman, forced her into his vehicle, and fled the scene.
It was unclear the relationship between the two. However, Brown said the suspect and victim likely knew each other.
The victim was not injured during the incident, Brown said.
