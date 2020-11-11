Navy vet reflects on service during Veterans Day celebration

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Veterans across the nation and in the metro were recognized for their service to the country Veterans Day
In Ridgeland there was a special event that included accolades for military members from the Greatest Generation.
Six veterans living at the Blake at Township were honored for their service during a special Veterans Day tribute.
Among them was 98 year old Leo Barry, assigned in World War II to the Naval Construction Battalion.
“In 1942 Uncle Sam was pointing his finger saying ‘I need you’,” said Barry.
The south Alabama native served aboard the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt. One of his fondest memories was Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt christening the ship.
“She swung the champagne and it missed and one of her aides grabbed the champagne and actually broke it for her,” said the former sailor.
Barry served two and a half years in the pacific. After being discharged he attended Mississippi College where he met and later married the love of his life, Ruth.
They have a son and daughter, now both retired.
He has excellent recollection, but over the years didn’t want to talk much of his military career.
“I tried to forget things, and I did forget them until my grandchildren were old enough to ask questions,” added Barry.
He worked for Farm Bureau for more than three decades before retiring in 1978.
The former executive lost his wife, who also lived at the facility, four months ago.
His eyes fill with tears as he speaks of only being able to talk to her for about 45 minutes before she passed away because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The devoted husband has a strong faith in God and says he will be seeing his wife again soon.
The Navy vet also has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
