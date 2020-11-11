Mississippi legislator announces bid for mayoral seat in Moss Point

“I see a group of people united by the common values of hard work, grit, and love for our community. I see a group of people who turn to each other in times of need, who sees what’s possible when we work together, who believe that love not hate and not fear is what we need to restore our community. What we can accomplish after today isn’t going to be done alone. It’s going to take us all, one team, one family, one community, together to accomplish making Moss Point stronger.”