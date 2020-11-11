Mississippi legislator announces bid for mayoral seat in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rep. Jeramey Anderson is putting his name in the hat to run as mayor of Moss Point in next year’s election.
Anderson, a native of Moss Point, currently serves as a Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 110.
He made his campaign announcement Tuesday during his State of the District speech, which was held online via Zoom.
Standing at a podium alone in front of the Moss Point Riverfront, Anderson first discussed the improvements he has worked to bring to Moss Point and Mississippi as a legislator over the last year, including the move to approve a new state flag.
“We finally are rid of a divisive state flag, a flag with a constant reminder of our dark past,” he said. “For centuries, people of color have been denied their well-earned right to fully participate and fully enjoy all the greatness that this country has to offer. The new flag says to the world that Mississippi is ready for change.”
Noting how 2020 has been a year of setbacks and surprises, the Moss Point native said he had a lot of time to contemplate his future and the city’s and had reached the decision to run for mayor.
“It has not been an easy decision but, after due diligence, it is where I belong. It is where I can make a difference. It is where I am needed. This is where we can truly serve the people,” he said.
Anderson was first elected as a representative in 2013, becoming the youngest member ever elected to the Mississippi Legislature and the youngest African-American elected in U.S. history.
“You all know me,” he said. “Many of you have watched me grow into the man I am today, from an infant to a boy to a young man, and I have proven myself to be a man of my word. I work hard, I studied hard, and I remain accountable to you the people with our overreaching goal in mind, to make a difference in the lives of the people of the city, this district, and the state that I love.”
Anderson also touched on his plans to bring more jobs to the city, as well as areas that need improvement, including expanding recreation opportunities, cleaning up derelict properties, and working together to minimize gun violence.
“Like cities and states all across our nation, Moss Point is experiencing a wave of gun violence that has significantly impacted our community and is threatening the safety of our neighborhoods,” he said. “These shootings are not just justified by the types of communities that they take place in or any other superficial marker. They are defined by the culture we have raised our children in and by our inaction. These senseless tragedies are preventable. Unfortunately, years of inaction have met our community and it’s hurt by lack of common-sense legislation and local actions to end gun violence.”
Some of the suggestions he offered for curbing violence in Moss Point include trauma-informed resources and a citywide gun buyback program.
“We must also work to ensure our neighborhoods are vibrant components of our community. That means modernizing infrastructure like our roads, lights, signs, parks, addressing vacant blighted properties, and strengthening access to community resources,” said Anderson.
The driving force behind reaching all of these goals is up to the community and its people to help make the dreams a reality.
“As I travel around the city, I see a community of people, all with their own hopes, their own dreams and aspirations, all with their own voices and their own perspectives, with their own vision of the future, and with their own vision of what the American dream means,” said Anderson.
“I see a group of people united by the common values of hard work, grit, and love for our community. I see a group of people who turn to each other in times of need, who sees what’s possible when we work together, who believe that love not hate and not fear is what we need to restore our community. What we can accomplish after today isn’t going to be done alone. It’s going to take us all, one team, one family, one community, together to accomplish making Moss Point stronger.”
Anderson said his campaign will be releasing more detailed plans on how he hopes to accomplish the goals he envisions for improving Moss Point.
“Over the next few weeks, our campaign will be releasing our plan to rebuild these services one neighborhood, one park, one center at a time, as well as releasing more policy ideas that if elected our administration would implement,” he said.
To watch Rep. Anderson’s full State of the District and his campaign announcement for the mayoral seat, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.