Lawrence Co. School District going virtual due to spike in COVID-19 cases

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Lawrence County School District will be transitioning to a virtual learning plan after a spike in positive COVID-19 cases at their schools.
All students will transition to virtual learning, beginning on Wednesday, November 11, and concluding at the end of Thanksgiving Break.
Plans are for on-campus students to return to campus Monday, November 30.
Provisions are being made for students to obtain meals during this time of virtual learning. No meals will be provided during Thanksgiving Break.
All extracurricular activities during this time will be postponed or cancelled.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.