Jackson councilwoman decries conditions at animal control

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson Police Animal Control office have denied WLBT’s attempts to access its facility, a day after the conditions there were decried by a city councilwoman.
On Wednesday, an employee at the city pound told WLBT it would have to schedule an appointment to tour the facility, and that cameras were not allowed on the premises.
A day earlier, at the November 10 city council meeting, Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay asked how the city was planning to address problems at the shelter, decrying conditions there as “just horrible.”
“I just want to point out again that hardly a day goes by that I don’t get a complaint about the conditions,” she said. “It’s just horrible.”
The facility is located at 140 Outer Cir., in West Jackson.
Lindsay said she toured the facility earlier this year, along with her deputy city clerk Alice Patterson, to find out first-hand about conditions.
“It was very hot, the air was stifling, it was unclean … it smelled unclean,” she said, recalling her visit.
She said the air conditioning was out at the time, and that it has been out for months.
WLBT noticed similar concerns Wednesday morning, simply when entering the lobby.
The air conditioning was not on, and the room smelled of urine.
A staffer there said WLBT would have to make an appointment to tour the facility.
He reached out to his supervisor, Jackson Police Cmdr. Malcolm Macon, via phone, but Macon did not answer.
Animal control falls under the jurisdiction of the Jackson Police Department.
Five officers work at the facility 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and are on call on weekends, Dep. Chief Vincent Grizzell told the council.
Macon later said it was “not a good time" to tour the facility, "because they are doing things.”
Macon refused multiple times to elaborate on what things were being done at the facility and said that he would get back to us after a date for a tour had been set.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Grizzell told the council Chief James Davis said fixing problems at the West Jackson shelter was a top priority
“Air conditioning, repainting, locks on the cages … There’s been tremendous conversation about that,” he said. “That is priority one.”
Davis couldn’t be reached for comment.
