First Alert Forecast: clouds, shower chances for Veterans Day

VETERANS DAY WEDNESDAY: A front will slip through the region – helping to spark some showers Veterans Day, gradually clearing into the afternoon hours as the front shifts farther south. Highs will top out in the 70s before dropping in the wake of the front and a cooler northwest flow moving into the region. Expect partly clear skies with patchy fog possible with lows in the 50s by early Thursday.
THURSDAY: Remaining clouds in the morning will clear out as drier air continues to filter into the region in the wake of our front. Expect skies to become mainly sunny with highs mainly in the lower to middle 70s. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our tranquil weather remains for Friday with highs in the 70s through the afternoon hours. A warm front will push across the region Saturday – pushing highs into the middle to upper 70s again amid a muggier air mass. Another system will move through over the weekend bringing an opportunity for a few storms. In its wake, a push of cooler air will return, bring temperatures to more Fall-esque levels with highs in the 60s early next week.
TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. There has been another eastward shift in the guidance due to the strength of the ridge and the approaching fronts. We still expect the core of the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm through much of the week. We’ll continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.