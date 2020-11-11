First Alert Forecast: clouds, shower chances for Veterans Day

TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. There has been another eastward shift in the guidance due to the strength of the ridge and the approaching fronts. We still expect the core of the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm through much of the week. We’ll continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.