County mask mandates expires today

County mask mandate expires today
By Ashley Garner and Justin Dixon | November 11, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:10 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mandate that requires Mississippians in 16 counties to wear masks expires at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, it is unclear if Governor Tate Reeves will extend the mandate. He is expected to make the announcement during his COVID-19 brief at 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Governor Reeves revealed that his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the scheduled briefing. The briefing was canceled.

The governor set limits on the counties most impacted by COVID-19 in October in order to prevent further the spread of the virus. In addition to the mask mandate, there are also limits on social gatherings.

There has been a recent spike in cases since the mandate was put into place.

Health officials are still encouraging people to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands to slow the spread of the virus.

