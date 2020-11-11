County mask mandates expires today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mandate that requires Mississippians in 16 counties to wear masks expires at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Currently, it is unclear if Governor Tate Reeves will extend the mandate. He is expected to make the announcement during his COVID-19 brief at 2:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Governor Reeves revealed that his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the scheduled briefing. The briefing was canceled.
The governor set limits on the counties most impacted by COVID-19 in October in order to prevent further the spread of the virus. In addition to the mask mandate, there are also limits on social gatherings.
There has been a recent spike in cases since the mandate was put into place.
Health officials are still encouraging people to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands to slow the spread of the virus.
