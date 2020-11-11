Belhaven 11 signatures shy of completing CID petition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After working on it for more than a year, Belhaven leaders say they are less than a dozen signature shy of having the signatures needed to form Jackson’s first community improvement district.
“We’re 11 away,” said Greater Belhaven Foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey. "I have already spoken to people who have said yes, but they just haven’t signed.
“If I’ve done my counting right, we have enough yeses. They just have to sign the petition through DocuSign.”
The foundation is working to form a CID, a special taxing district, to raise money for improvements within the district, such as beautifying entrances, adding street signs and hiring private security.
Property owners within the district pay a special assessment along with their annual property taxes to fund those improvements.
Belhaven began last fall. In the spring, efforts slowed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Efforts picked up steam again late this summer, after the foundation received an OK from the city of Jackson to collect electronic signatures through DocuSign.
Once signatures are collected, Greater Belhaven leaders will go through them, make sure names and addresses are correct, and then submit the petition to the city for review.
Under state statute, 60 percent of home and property owners within proposed CID boundaries must sign a petition in support of plans before the city can consider it.
For Belhaven, that means collecting some 1,046 signatures.
In addition to submitting a petition, neighborhoods interested in forming CIDs must submit district boundaries, and a a master plan details how much they hope to raise through the CID assessment and how those proceeds would be spent.
Belhaven’s CID would run from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, it would stretch from I-55 to North State Street.
Once the master plan and petition is submitted, the city will verify the signatures and set a special election. From there, 60 percent of registered voters in the area must vote in favor to approve it.
State law allows for up to an additional six mills to be placed on homes and properties within a district. And the tax would only be in place as long as needed to fund projects included in the master plan.
Belhaven is seeking the full six mills. Based on a copy of the foundation’s draft budget, the millage increase would generate approximately $207,000 a year, of which 55 percent would go to public safety and security, 20 percent would go toward master planning, 10 percent would go to capital improvements and beautification, eight percent would go to CID management and seven percent would go toward annual audits.
For more information, email Creasey at ccreasey@greaterbelhaven.com.
