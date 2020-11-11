Authorities searching for missing Durant man

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County deputies and Durant police are searching for a missing man last seen on Monday, November 4.
The man is identified as 60-year-old Leroy Newman.
He is described as a black man with black eyes, black hair, standing at 5′9″ and weighing 170 pounds.
Police say Newman was last seen on 345 W Cedar Street in Durant. He was driving a Marron Ford Expedition.
Newman was also wearing a long sleeve khaki shirt, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leroy Newman, you are asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Dept Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Durant Police Department 662-653-6846.
