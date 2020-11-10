Work progressing quickly on Museum Trail in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A part of downtown Jackson is being transformed into a new recreation area.
The Museum Trail is quickly coming together after its summer groundbreaking. The trail is three miles long and ten feet wide connecting the Civil Rights and History museums to the Natural Science Museum.
Dr. Clay Hays, who has worked on the project for nearly a decade said, “It’s a huge part of our growth of our city. The Chambers has always been after economic development but also quality of life and the things that this trail can provide our community are absolutely tremendous.”
The newly paved trail is already attracting exercise enthusiasts like Greg Powell out for a jog on his lunch break.
Greg Powell said, “I’ve been running on this for 20 years. I guess it’s never been paved. I’m really glad they did. But I’m glad they did this portion of it. That bridge they got is really nice, the pre-manufactured bridge they spent some money on that.”
The trail cost about $2.5 million with public and private funds invested. The plan is to connect it to other trails in neighboring cities in the future.
Dr. Clay Hays said, “With this Covid time it’s challenging because people have not been able to get out, go back to their gyms or what have you, so we had to figure out a way to make it happen where it’s a safe environment, so we’re gonna try to make a difference in how Mississippians do physical exercise and this is just one of many trails. This is just the beginning, we plan on having many trails throughout the Tri-County area.”
