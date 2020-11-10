Veterans Memory Park under construction in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Veterans Day approaches, the city of Ridgeland unveiled its new Veterans Memory Park.
It is designed to honor and bring awareness to area veterans with numerous features and it’s attached to the new city hall.
There are plenty of ways you can support the effort. You can buy engraved bricks or purchase a plaques to be on display.
Mike McCollum is chairman of the project.
He said, “The Veterans Memory Park main feature is the bell tower, which is shown right here on the board and then we’ll have a walk of heros that will come up, benches, plaques, you know, that our sponsors have purchased.”
Construction is expected to be completed by February, with an official dedication ceremony in May next year.
Contact Mike McCollum at 601-853-2027 or go to www.ridgelandms.org, if you would like to be involved.
