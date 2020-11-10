U.S. Army Corp of Engineers update plans for Yazoo Backwater Project

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Land in most of the Delta was dry as of Tuesday.
Backwater flooding was once so high, homes were inhabitable and destroyed.
On the phone, resident Victoria Darden said the relief may be temporary.
“We have been able to go back to normal life right now. But it’s starting to get into the rainy season. It could continue to flood like it has the past 2 years. We’ll just have to wait and see," she said.
Like Darden, hundreds of people who have lost homes and businesses now want a permanent solution.
Tonight, the Vicksburg District of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers held a virtual meeting to explain how pumps may be installed to remove high waters.
“...The structural feature includes a fourteen thousand cubic foot per second Pump Station consisting of twelve Palms located near Deer Creek," said Sara Thames with USACE.
Almost 200 people were on and off the feed. Comments flooding with questions and a forceful phrase - finish the pumps.
“All of us that have lived through this and have lived in the area every time it rains we have PTSD about it," said Darden.
The Army Corps of Engineers has opened its email and phone lines for public comment until November 30.
“It’s crazy to say you’re afraid when it rains but it’s true. You go through so many emotions and anxiety -- it’s a scary feeling," said Darden.
