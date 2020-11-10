Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 77 degrees again today, which is well above normal high of about 70 degrees this time of year. We also started out the day on the warm side as well with 68 degrees for the morning low. Normal high is 69 and the normal low this time of year is 45. The record high today is 85 set back in 2002. It has not officially rained in Jackson so far this month and we should see rain every few days or so. A little rain is in the forecast this week with a weak disturbance. Our focus this weekend shifts to Tropical Storm Eta or what could be a tropical depression by then. The forecast cone takes this weakening storm into the southeastern United States, but there still remains quite a bit of spread in the forecast track models. Regardless, we do not expect it to affect our weather. This weekend looks good for now around here. Next week will usher in some cooler air finally with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. So cooler weather is in sight. We do have a disturbance in the Caribbean. Also, subtropical storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic, but neither system will have an impact on our weather. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 5:02pm.