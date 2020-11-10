Restaurant owners, Biden supporters offer Trump supporters free food for MAGA hats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Husband and wife restaurant owners Troy King and Selena Johnson said they had the best intentions. Biden supporters, they extended what they thought was an olive branch to Trump voters.
“Food brings people together,” Johnson said.
King agreed, “No one cares about your political situation when it comes to food.”
On Facebook, they offered free food from their Pollo restaurant on Brownsboro Road, to anyone willing to give up their campaign MAGA hats, shirts and flags.
In the post, they called it “useless TRUMP merchandise” and reaction was mixed with people praising and rejecting the offer.
Then on Sunday, King got an anonymous phone call.
“They basically just said that if you don’t take those posts down there’s going to be trouble for you and your restaurants,” King said.
Undaunted, they did not take down the post.
The couple said they had endured threats before when they built a restaurant, Six Forks Burger Company, on a corner of South Preston Street, displacing alleged prostitutes and drug dealers. Still, they said the phone call was disappointing.
“But it does surprise me, because it actually kind of saddens me,” King said. “Because when are we going to have these conversations? When are we going to start unifying?”
King and Johnson then decided to expand on their idea, giving away food now at two of their restaurants and extending the offer to the end of the month. So far there have been no takers.
And while they wait, they think about their 5-year-old daughter.
“How do we want her future to be?” King said. “There’s only one thing that I can come up with and that’s not judgmental, no hate and unified.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.