JPD adds new vehicles to department’s fleet, says new tech inside them will come later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-four new Jackson Police Department patrol vehicles will be making their way through the Capital City in the coming days.
The department announced the addition Tuesday at the police firing range on East McDowell Road.
Spokesperson Sam Brown said the new vehicles -- which expands JPD’s new fleet to 84 -- represents the first phase of the program.
“Phase Two is going to involve a little bit more technology with these vehicles with the computers in the cars, in-car dash systems that correlate with the body worn camera system," Brown said. “What we’re doing right now is waiting on the completion of the Tyler technology system that will link the cars with services and our jail.”
The equipment itself -- the in-car dash systems and laptops -- has not been installed in the new vehicles at this point, Brown said, but will be retrofitted into the new SUVs one at a time as that equipment comes in.
When asked if the department has enough vehicles for the officers it has, Brown said they do, but many of them are older and less dependable.
“We’ve had some officers that have been doubling up because we have [a] shortage of [new] vehicles,” Brown said, clarifying that JPD officers take precautions when doing that because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re not wasting any time by holding the vehicles. As soon as we get them from production, we’ll get them striped and get them lit.”
The biggest thing Jacksonians will see after Tuesday’s unveiling, Brown said, is greater police presence throughout the city.
“I think visibility is a big thing with the police departments across the country. You want more visibility, you want to see more officers out there rolling in your neighborhoods, and with the addition of these 24 extra vehicles, you will see an increase in officer presence in your neighborhoods.”
The money for the vehicle purchases came out of Chief James Davis' budget, Brown said.
