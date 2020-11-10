Jackson City Council sets limits on public comments at meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want an audience before the Jackson City Council, you’ll have to sign up a day early to get it.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council approved new rules governing public comments at council meetings.
Under the new rules, individuals will be required to sign up to speak by noon, prior to the day of the council meeting.
Previously, city code only required those wishing to speak to sign up prior to the meetings.
Additionally, amendments limit the number of public comments allowed per meeting.
Under new rules, only five comments will be allowed on items included on that day’s agenda, while only three comments will be allowed on subjects not included on the agenda.
Council members voted 4-1 in favor of the changes, with Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps voting against it.
The council also amended code section 2-62 to require a sworn law enforcement officer to be present at all regular and special called meetings to ensure COVID-19 compliance.
Due to the outbreak, attendance at meetings shall be limited to 20 people, excluding council members, members of the administration, members of the council clerk’s office and city staff, according to the ordinance.
Public comments are limited to three minutes per person or group speaking.
The measure was approved on a unanimous vote.
The ordinances will take affect 30 days after their passages.
