Hiring today: Free drive-thru job fair in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of employers are seeking on-the-spot hires at a job fair Tuesday.
It’s the state’s first networking event in the Metro since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), on behalf of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair in Pearl, MS from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be in the parking lot of Trustmark Park.
Governor Tate Reeves said this is an opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.
“This is a great chance to provide support for Mississippians who want to work during these difficult times. Opportunity is out there, and we want to unlock it for the people of this great state,” Reeves said.
Important information about the job fair:
- Dress for success
- Be prepared for on-site interviews
- Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)
- Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan
- Please bring your own Masks. They will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff
- Attendees will NOT be allowed to leave their vehicles
Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov.
MDES asks that you print your registration confirmation and provide it at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.
