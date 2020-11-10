Girlfriend of alleged McDonald’s shooter in Canton charged with 2 counts of murder

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting at a McDonald’s in Canton.
In addition to the two counts of murder, Rowena Triplett, 23, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Her boyfriend, Deondric Green, 20, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting as well. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.
On October 21, four people were shot while waiting at the drive-through line at a McDonald’s location on West Peace Street. The weapon used was a high powered rifle.
Two of the four wounded would later die. Those two were Robert Luckett, 13, and Dakarrie Johnson, 24. Luckett’s brother, Joshua Elam, was also shot and hospitalized.
The investigation continues.
