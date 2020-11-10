Four more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more teachers, a student and one assistant teacher at Clinton Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 34.
On November 10, the district announced that two teachers at Clinton Junior High and one student and one teacher assistant at Clinton Park Elementary has been confirmed positive.
Administrators at the two schools have contacted parents of students in classes that have been affected.
Meanwhile, contract tracing has revealed that all cases were contracted from outside sources, the district said.
No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus, according to a Tuesday news release.
Since August 13, 34 students, teachers and staffers in the district have tested positive for the virus.
Prior to the start of school Wednesday, a private contractor will conduct a deep cleaning of the schools, using electrostatic machines.
