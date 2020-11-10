First Alert Forecast: fall mugginess continues mid-week

TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. There has been a westward shift in the guidance due to the uncertainty of the strength of the ridge and the approaching fronts. At this point, we still expect the core of the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm through much of the week. In the extended range, some of Eta’s moisture could be strung up along the approaching front by the weekend, bringing a better chance for rain to the region. We’ll continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.