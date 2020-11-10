First Alert Forecast: fall mugginess continues mid-week

TUESDAY: Early fall warmth will continue as temperatures run well above average – expect morning 60s trending toward the 70s and lower 80s again by the afternoon with a variably cloudy sky. A shower or two could develop through the afternoon hours – but many areas will remain dry. Clouds will hang around tonight – along with a few showers here and there – expect lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: A front will slip through the region – helping to spark a few showers through morning hours of Veteran’s Day, gradually clearing into the afternoon hours as the front shifts farther south. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s before dropping in the wake of the front and a cooler northwest flow moving into the region. Expect skies to continue clearing with lows in the 50s by early Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of our front, temperature will run a few clicks cooler through the latter part of the week. Highs will be in the 70s, though morning lows will be in the 50s. A warm front will push across the region Saturday – pushing highs into the middle to upper 70s again amid a muggier air mass. Another system will move through over the weekend bringing an opportunity of rain and storms. In its wake, a push of cooler air will return, bring temperatures to more Fall-esque levels.
TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. There has been a westward shift in the guidance due to the uncertainty of the strength of the ridge and the approaching fronts. At this point, we still expect the core of the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm through much of the week. In the extended range, some of Eta’s moisture could be strung up along the approaching front by the weekend, bringing a better chance for rain to the region. We’ll continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.