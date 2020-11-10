Despite COVID-19, sales tax revenues on the rise in metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two months into the 2021 budget year, cities across the metro area are experiencing increases in sales tax revenues.
Through September, many municipalities in the tri-county area have seen five- and six-figure increases in sales tax diversions from the state.
The news comes even as the state deals with restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, Jackson has seen its diversions grow by nearly $262,000 compared to the same period last year. Through September 2020, the city has received $7,183,838.88, compared to $6,922,755.59.
The cities of Madison, Ridgeland, Flowood and Pearl are also reporting six-figure increases in revenue year-to-date over 2019, with Pearl seeing tax diversions go up by $251,281 and Ridgeland seeing its diversions increase by $217,233.
Diversions to Madison have increased by $127,618, while Flowood’s diversions have increased by $167,995, and Canton’s have increased by $146,527, according to figures found on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.
Clinton’s sales tax revenue has increased $99,200 through September 2020, when compared to the same time last year, while revenues in Byram and Brandon have increased by $75,012 and $69,478 respectively.
Meanwhile, Florence’s sales tax collections have grown by about $6,200, going from $199,433 last year to $205,653 this year, while Flora has seen collections go up by nearly $13,500, DOR figures show.
Raymond, Utica and Terry, on the other hand, have seen decreases ranging from $1,844 to $14,490.
Cities receive 18.5 percent of all sales taxes collected in their jurisdictions. Mississippi places a seven-percent tax on commercial transactions. That amount does not include special levies, such as Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure tax or tourism tax.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.