Brandon bodybuilder who overcame rare disease accepted in to medical school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We revisit a former body building competitor who overcame a rare disease debilitating autoimmune illness to begin her journey in the field of medicine.
Her friendship with her trainer, a burn survivor, pushed her to beat the odds and get accepted into UMMC’s School of Medicine.
Emily Hester is Mississippi Strong.
“Don’t ever ever limit yourself to those symptoms in a textbook,” said Hester.
When we first met her in 2017 the 20 year old Mississippi College student was a body builder battling Wegeners Granulamatosis.
Today she is preparing for medical school while working at the university hospital.
Entering her dream profession as the pandemic rages.
“It was quite a whirlwind,” said the future medical school student. "A lot of difficult challenges were thrown at me, but despite that I was able to increase my MCAT score and turn in a decent resume good enough to get into medical school.
The 24 year old is interested in endocrinology.
Derrick Jones, her trainer, met her while she was battling her illness.
“Emily will be a phenomenal doctor. What better person?,” asked Jones. “She’s sympathetic. She’s encouraging."
“Derrick was able to come into my life and bring some sort of normalcy,” said Jones. “He was able to push me in the gym both mentally and physically, and he never looked at me as someone who was limited by any sort of ailment”.
The Brandon resident continues treatment for her autoimmune disease.
“You’re so much more than a list of symptoms in a medical book,” added Hester. “There’s so much more. keep pushing don’t let anything hold you back”.
Hester begins medical school in August.
