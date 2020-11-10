Bond set for Vicksburg man charged with first-degree murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A $2 million bond has been set for a Vicksburg man accused of first-degree murder.
Cornell Antonio Miles, 32, is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Atreio Richards last Friday.
On Tuesday, Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Miles' bond at $2 million for the homicide and $30,000 for the weapons charge, according to a Vicksburg Police Department news release.
He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
It was not known if Miles had bonded out.
Richards, 19, was shot to death on Elizabeth Circle on Friday, November 6.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.