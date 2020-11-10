Biden calls Trump’s refusal to concede ‘embarrassing’: ‘I think it will not help the president’s legacy'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President-elect Joe Biden is calling President Trump’s refusal to concede “embarrassing.”
During a press conference Tuesday concerning the Affordable Care Act, Biden was asked what he would say to the Americans who are anxious President Trump has yet to concede and what that means for the country.
“Well, I just think it’s an embarrassment quite frankly,” Biden replied. “The only thing that- how can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”
Trump’s refusal to concede rests on his claim of “massive ballot counting abuse.”
His campaign has filed lawsuits in Arizona, alleging they incorrectly rejected some votes, and in Pennsylvania, which Trump’s campaign communication director claims held “an unconstitutional election.”
They have also filed lawsuits in Nevada, Michigan and Georgia.
Biden went on to say that foreign leaders are hopeful that the United States' democratic institutions are viewed as “strong” and that they “endure.”
“But I think, at the end of the day, you know, that it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20 and between now and then I hope the expectation is the American people do know, do understand that there has been a transition,” Biden said.
He also said that he understands the sense of loss for those who voted for Trump but that a majority of Americans “want to come together" and that they are ready "to unite.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.