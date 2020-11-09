Thousands of absentee ballots still being counted in Hinds Co., three races at stake

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been almost a week since Election Day, and thousands of absentee ballots in Hinds County are still being counted.
Since Tuesday, the resolution board has put in long hours counting the ballots, even working through the weekend.
“It has been a slow a methodical process,” said Keelan Sanders, chairman of the resolution board.
Hinds County received roughly 18,000 absentee ballots, which is a record number.
For nearly six hours a day, members of the resolution board wade through thousands of ballots making sure each one is legal and counted.
“Every absentee that comes in is a sealed envelope, and there is an application on there that the voter signs,” said Toni Johnson, chairwoman of the Hinds County Election Commission. "What the resolution committee does is make sure that those signatures match, and of course they compare those, then they open the envelope, then they put them into a pile.”
From there, the ballots go into a machine to be scanned.
After that, the totals are added up and the process repeats itself until they reach the end.
While the resolution oard counts absentee ballots, the Hinds County Election Commission is counting the roughly 2,700 affidavits.
Johnson said there’s a lot at stake with these ballots.
“We’ve got two election commissioner races that are very, very close so it’s going to come down to the absentees and affidavits, and there is one Supreme Court race.”
Of the roughly 18,000 ballots cast, Sanders said they now have roughly 8,000 more to count.
He said the high volume of ballots is what’s causing this to be a lengthy process.
"In the past, the poll workers or poll managers on Election Day counted the absentee ballots, as opposed to having the resolution board have them kept at one central location, so by changing that and having it here created a little difference,” said Sanders.
“We want to make sure that voters know they didn’t vote in vain, so that’s why the process may take a little bit longer," said Johnson. "We have a great resolution committee that’s going to compare those envelopes, compare those signatures, and in turn, accept those ballots. People should be confident that their ballots and votes will count.”
The ballots are locked up at the end of each night.
Johnson said she expects the counting to be finished by the end of the week, then the results to those three races will be announced.
