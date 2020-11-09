Several schools going virtual after ‘outbreak’ of COVID-19 cases in Attala Co. School District

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several staff members and students in the Attala County School District have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In response, the school district will be switching to virtual learning for several of the schools in the district for the next two weeks, according to Breezy News.
Kyle Hammond, Superintendent for ACSD said, “due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the community and out of an abundance of caution, Greenlee Elementary School and Ethel High School will transition to virtual learning on Monday, November 9, 2020 through November 20, 2020. Teachers will report to school as normal.”
McAdams High School and Ethel High School are also switching to virtual.
Three staff members and four students have tested positive in recent days.
ACSD says they are contacting those who came in close contact with those individuals.
Students in these schools are expected to be back in classrooms by Nov. 20.
