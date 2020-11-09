Ridgeland police chief: Practice of dropping off homeless in Jackson is a violation of department policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend a video surfaced of a Ridgeland police officer dropping a homeless person off in Jackson.
It happened Saturday morning at a business on Old Canton Road.
Ridgeland police Chief John Neal says this was a violation of his departments policy.
Chief John Neal said, “Ridgeland owns this one this is not what we should’ve done. We should’ve gone through proper channels and we’ve got to raise our hand and take ownership of this. Have we taken them to Jackson in the past? We have. Usually, it’s to a shelter. This is a person who probably would not qualify to stay in the shelter so that wasn’t an option for us.”
The woman who suffers from mental problems was picked up for causing a disturbance at a Countyline business.
Jackson police were later called after she was seen sprawled out with all her belongings in the lot where she was dropped off.
Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “We have been getting reports of this taking place across the city from all of our surrounding municipalities bringing people in to Jackson and dropping them off.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he talked with Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee about the matter.
Both agreeing more resources are needed to help the metro homeless, many of whom are dealing with mental issues.
“I think it’s a violation of people’s human rights and civil liberties in order to detain them and drive them to our location which neither helps them with their needs and further complicates matters not only for law-enforcement but for residents and businesses alike,” said Mayor Lumumba.
Ridgeland police are implementing crisis intervention training for officers along with a diversion program, to better help the homeless, instead of just moving the problem from one city to another.
Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “This person who was going through a situation of need that they are somehow a problem, the problem is one we are not adequately addressing these issues and the problem is instead of having a process of adequate need and addressing this issues were just trying to kick the can down the road.”
