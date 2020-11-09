Pearl River flood victims, who feel forgotten, to receive donations from social services employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - North Jackson flood victim, who feel they’ve been abandoned, are getting some much needed assistance from employees of regional social service agencies.
The Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies saw the impact of the flood on residents and chose to give back to them during their annual conference.
“It’s been a real traumatic event with going through this,” said Pearl River Flood victim Darryl Roby.
He is still coping with the loss of his belongings and rebuilding his River Cove home which depleted his savings.
The 23 year north Jackson resident feels his neighborhood has been forgotten by government agencies.
“Any donation that they would give would greatly benefit,” said Roby.
The retired Federal Express employee was delighted to hear that the Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies is stepping up to raise funds for them.
“That gave me a sense of hope,” said Roby. “Even if it was nothing more than $10 at least somebody in the city cared about my plight”.
“We have not heard a lot about the help those families have been receiving,” said Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies Executive Director Nicole Claiborne.
The social services leader said the organization’s regional conference selected the Pearl River Flood victims as recipients of their Day of Service donations.
Employees from seven state regional community action agencies raised the funds during a virtual meeting last week.
“The attention that you get during rebuild it vanishes most of the time,” said Claiborne. “Covid hit in March so it was overshadowed. There’s not been a lot said or done that we’ve seen or that I’ve seen personally happening”.
The agencies employees want the funding to go directly to impacted residents.
“I hope this community can return back to what it was in being a viable community,” added Roby.
Many residents in the north Jackson area still have not been able to return to their homes.
