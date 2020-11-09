No arrests after 5 people shot over weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a number of violent crimes that occurred over the weekend, all of which remain unsolved.
- Britt Ave.
The first took place Friday night at 8. Officers say a man was wounded in a shooting after a dispute with his neighbor.
The victim is at the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on any arrests.
- S. West St.
The next shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.
JPD says two men were shot after several shots were fired outside a club on S West Street.
Both victims are in the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to determine a motive.
- Englewood St.
This shooting happened near 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man was shot after an altercation with a family member.
The victim is in the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word on any arrests.
- Unknown location
A man was shot and later died at the hospital.
Because he arrived by a private vehicle, police are unsure where the shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to determine a motive.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.