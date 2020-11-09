No arrests after 5 people shot over weekend in Jackson

By Jacob Gallant | November 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:21 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a number of violent crimes that occurred over the weekend, all of which remain unsolved.

  • Britt Ave.

The first took place Friday night at 8. Officers say a man was wounded in a shooting after a dispute with his neighbor.

The victim is at the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on any arrests.

  • S. West St.

The next shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

JPD says two men were shot after several shots were fired outside a club on S West Street.

Both victims are in the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to determine a motive.

  • Englewood St.

This shooting happened near 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man was shot after an altercation with a family member.

The victim is in the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word on any arrests.

  • Unknown location

Another shooting occurred Sunday evening around 9.

A man was shot and later died at the hospital.

Because he arrived by a private vehicle, police are unsure where the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to determine a motive.

