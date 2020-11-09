Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Eta is about 700 miles or so to our south, in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to turn northward this week. Forecast tracks are all over the Gulf, because it’s a weaker system, it’s more prone to weaker steering currents, which makes the forecast harder. Reliable forecast models show it making landfall near Tampa or the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but as a very weak storm. Either way, it won’t present much of a weather concern for us. We’ll keep watch over it. Our weather will continue to remain pleasant and quiet all week long with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance for showers this weekend and indications cooler weather will arrive early next week with highs in the upper 60s, which is still slightly above if not near normal. Today’s high was 79 degrees. Average high is 70 and the average low is 46 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:26am and 5:03pm is the sunset.