Mississippi State-Auburn postponed due to positive COVID testing at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State vs Auburn, originally set for this weekend, is postponed.
The decision was made due to a number of positive tests within the Mississippi State football program.
The Southeastern Conference made the announcement Monday, moving the game to a tentative date of December 12.
It’s unclear how many people within the Bulldog program tested positive.
The news comes just two days after MSU played against Vanderbilt in Starkville.
