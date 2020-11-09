Miss. AG Lynn Fitch joins coalition to urge Supreme Court to reverse Pennsylvania mail-in ballot decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has joined a coalition aimed at urging the Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Her statement reads:
"Today I joined a coalition of 10 Attorneys General in urging the Supreme Court of the United States to reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be received three days after the Election, even without postmarks. Courts don’t write the laws they interpret them, and what the Supreme Court did here was an egregious overreach that needs to be corrected so it doesn’t become precedent.”
In October, a ruling was made to count mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, rejecting a Republican plea in the presidential battleground state.
Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s campaign, have opposed such an extension, arguing that it violates federal law.
