Man sentenced in 2018 Madison Co. crash that killed 2 bikers, injured 2 others

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced in a fatal 2018 Madison County crash which killed two motorcyclists and injured two others.
According to court documents obtained Monday, James Kirby DeVault pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter. He has been sentenced to 20 years.
The incident happened in July of 2018 when DeVault, who was driving a pickup truck, crashed into four bikers on Highway 463 near Old Mannsdale Road.
DeVault told police at the time that he had looked down to grab his phone when he heard “a loud boom,” tossing him onto the floorboard.
Madison police investigators said DeVault did not know what he had crashed into until he got out of the truck and “saw total mayhem behind him.”
The crash killed Jack Harper, 58, and Robert Lenoir, 65. It also injured the other two cyclists.
An indictment last year also revealed that DeVault had synthetic cannabinoid in his system when the crash occurred.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.