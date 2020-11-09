JPD: Man arrested for violent crime spree where he forced several victims to perform sex acts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest following a string of violent crimes in the Capitol City Monday afternoon.
Police say it started around 4 p.m. when a woman was sitting in her vehicle at Battlefield Park and a man identified later as Avery Shontel Bankston approached on a bike.
Police say he then got in the vehicle and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. According to JPD, the victim drove around and was able to escape near a gas station on Highway 49.
The suspect then went to a home on Williams Avenue where he attempted to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman, but robbed her at gunpoint instead.
He then forced a 13-year old to perform a sexual act. He then left that scene, and police say he was arrested in the 1200 block of University Avenue.
Police say that Bankston, who is 33 years old, was arrested sitting in a stolen vehicle with a gun in his lap. They believe that was the weapon he used in his alleged crime spree.
