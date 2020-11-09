JPD investigating fatal Sunday morning crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking into a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of West Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Shortly before 10 a.m., one vehicle struck another vehicle, and then hit a utility pole, according to JPD’s Twitter account.
The male driver was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to injuries, the Monday morning Tweet states.
The status of the second driver was not known. It also was not known if any passengers were involved.
