Jackson VA Medical Center receives wheelchairs for Veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for some Veterans in Jackson.
Veterans at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center now have new wheelchairs after a donation from Humana MarketPoint in Mississippi.
The 18 new heavy-duty bariatric wheelchairs provide extra space and comfort and each wheelchair has a pocket for convenient storage.
The wheelchairs allow veterans to have a better quality of life by getting around their own homes, going outdoors and even playing adaptive sports.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.