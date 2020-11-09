Jackson VA Medical Center receives wheelchairs for Veterans

From L TO R: (Front Row) Todd Oglesbee, Manager, Humana MarketPoint Mississippi; Dr. David Walker, Medical Center Director, G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center; Stacey Carter, Director, Humana MarketPoint Mississippi; (Back Row) Scott Mathis, Humana Regional Veterans Executive; Kendra Oakley, Manager, Humana MarketPoint Mississippi (Source: Human)
By Sharie Nicole | November 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 12:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for some Veterans in Jackson.

Veterans at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center now have new wheelchairs after a donation from Humana MarketPoint in Mississippi.

The 18 new heavy-duty bariatric wheelchairs provide extra space and comfort and each wheelchair has a pocket for convenient storage.

The wheelchairs allow veterans to have a better quality of life by getting around their own homes, going outdoors and even playing adaptive sports.

