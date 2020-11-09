Jackson council names appointees to airport, education boards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson now has new representation on its airport and education boards.
At a special meeting on Monday, the Jackson City Council approved Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s nominations of Dr. Hursie Davis-Sullivan to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) board of commissioners and Cynthia Thompson to the Jackson Public Schools (JPS) board of trustees.
Davis-Sullivan said she wants to be a part of any effort to help the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport stay under Jackson’s control.
The state is currently trying to do away with JMAA and replace it with a regional board.
She told the council she also hopes to use her business experience, as a medical doctor in private practice, to help the airport as it deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jackson-Evers noticed a steep decline in flights during the outbreak, and had to make numerous cuts as a result.
Council President Aaron Banks recommended Thompson for the education post.
Lumumba supports the nomination becuase of Thompson’s record, as well as the fact that she has children enrolled in JPS schools.
“Where she has found a challenge within our district, she has not resigned herself to be critical or point the finger, but has chosen to become an engaged active parent,” Lumumba said. “That is the type of representation we ultimately all benefit from.”
Members will each serve five-year terms. Davis-Sullivan represents Ward Five, while Thompson hails from Ward Six, according to council documents.
Davis-Sullivan has a bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University and a medical degree from the University of Iowa. She completed her residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Davis-Sullivan also holds a master’s degree in chemistry, and has served on the mayor’s COVID-19 advisory task force.
Thompson has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has experience working with children and families in various settings, according to her nomination letter. She is currently assistant communications director for Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Through 2009, she was a children’s care manager for Hinds Behavioral Health Services.
Both appointees were approved unanimously.
