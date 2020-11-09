Former JPS teacher goes on trial for sex charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jury selection is now underway in trial of a former Jackson Public Schools teacher charged with sex crimes involving a student.
48-year-old Reginald Barnes is charged with 2 counts of sexual battery on a student that allegedly occurred at Provine High School.
The crime happened August 2018 and Barnes was arrested in October 2018.
He was released from jail the same day on his own recognizance.
The trial is being held in Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson’s court.
