First Alert Forecast: above average temperatures, below average rain

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school on this Monday with a few banks of low clouds and fog to greet you out the door initially. Expect morning 60s to give way to afternoon 70s and lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll fall back into the lower to middle 60s as clouds gradually increase again after midnight.
TUESDAY: Early fall warmth will continue as temperatures run well above average – expect morning 60s trending toward the 70s and lower 80s again by the afternoon with a variably cloudy sky. A shower or two could develop through the afternoon hours – but many areas will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure anchored off the southeast coast, an approaching trough from the west and Eta to our southeast, we’ll be stuck in a warm, muggier pattern through much of the week, especially comparatively to our average. A front will slip through mid-week – up-ticking rain chances slightly Wednesday and filtering in slightly cooler air – where highs will run in the middle 70s into late week. Another system will approach by the weekend bringing an opportunity of rain and storms by the weekend.
TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. Due to the approaching fronts coming from the west, it should keep the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm and keeping our forecast drier than not through the week ahead. While that is the case, for now, we’ll continue to monitor the situation throughout the week ahead.
