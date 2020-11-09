First Alert Forecast: above average temperatures, below average rain

TROPICS: Eta will be a big factor in the forecast for the Florida peninsula through the week ahead – bringing waves of rain and wind as the system slows down and meanders off the western shores of the state. Due to the approaching fronts coming from the west, it should keep the storm away from Mississippi – keeping us on the subsident side of the storm and keeping our forecast drier than not through the week ahead. While that is the case, for now, we’ll continue to monitor the situation throughout the week ahead.