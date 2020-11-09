Dozens come out for unity rally celebrating Joe Biden’s declared victory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a celebration in downtown Jackson Sunday afternoon.
Dozens of people filled the street dancing and enjoying fresh food and music.
The crowd was celebrating president-elect Joe Biden and the new administration.
Those who came out said it’s also important to celebrate the high voter turnout in the state this year.
“We saw a lot of change," said Rukia Lumumba," who helped organize the rally. "We saw the passage of three ballot initiatives that needed to be passed. We saw hundreds of Mississippians come out to vote and it’s amazing and beautiful, and we want to celebrate our power as a people, so this is a people’s party.”
The theme of Sunday’s celebration was, “Powered by the People for the People.
The organizers are now hoping to see the same energy for all elections moving forward.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.