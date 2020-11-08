Women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. share excitement over sorority sister Kamala Harris’ VP win

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first woman and first person of color to be elected as Vice President of the United States.
Many women are excited about it including women belonging to the African American Greek-lettered organization of which she is a member of.
“We knew one day we would have a woman to be either Vice President or President of the United States, but for that woman to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is beyond words,” said Mitzi Dease Paige; AKA South Eastern Regional Director.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is deeply rooted in history.
The organization has more than 300,000 thousand members across the nation.
More than 600 hundred active members are in the metro area, which includes the Beta Delta Omega Chapter.
So, when the news broke that their sorority sister Kamala Harris is now headed to White House as Vice President-elect they were extremely proud.
“Senator Harris was initiated in the first Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority- that’s the Alpha Chapter of Howard University,” said Paige.
“This is just a testament of the kind of women who are in our organization. We work hard. We are dedicated. We are educated and we serve our community,” said Chapter President Demetrice Williams-Wells.
The organization along with historically black sororities have a rich legacy of focusing on civil rights issues, social justice, and voter education.
During this 2020 election, the sorority did just that by mobilizing voters.
“Through all of our efforts of getting people out to vote and making sure that we have plenty of people to register to vote, we saw the success of that in this campaign. I think I saw something the other day that said we have more people to vote during this election than we have in years past,” said Beta Delta Omega Chapter Vice President Candie Simmons.
“This historical year has shown us that nothing is too hard for us to do,” said Williams-Wells.
And now that history is made, the AKA sisterhood is confident Harris will continue to break barriers and lead the way for future generations
“For little girls all over, black, brown, white girls all over country, it means that women can succeed. We are driven, we are ambitious, and we can succeed,” said Mitzi Dease Paige.
“The fact that this is the United States of America and the fact that we have a seat at the table. We have our seat now; we have someone who is going be there focused on our challenges and the issues and to make sure we have a voice that is heard,” Simmons said.
