Truck driver falls asleep, crashes in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an 18-wheeler fell asleep and crashed in Warren County on Sunday, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The driver crashed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-20 near the 16-mile marker.
It is reported Warren County Sheriff officials and Mississippi Highway Patrol are on the scene.
There were no injuries involved in the crash.
Delays are expected as officials work to clear the scene.
For updates, visit the Vicksburg Daily News.
