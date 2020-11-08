Palazzo: ‘Relax and let (election) process run its course’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 4th District congressman Steven Palazzo is reacting to the declaration from the Associated Press and other news organizations that Joe Biden has won the presidential election.
President Trump has not yet conceded and is threatening additional legal action on ballot counting.
“There are some thoughts that there’s fraud and some wrong-doing that’s taken place and I think we shouldn’t be in too big of a rush,” Palazzo (R-4th Dist.) said. “There’s still votes that haven’t been counted, so I just encourage everybody to relax and let’s just let the process run its course.”
Palazzo was at Camp Shelby Saturday to attend a change of command ceremony.
“I think the American people deserve to know, regardless of party, that the election was free of corruption and so, we can move forward, hopefully, united as a nation and work together, because, at the end of the day, the American people want us to govern.”
Palazzo has been the 4th District representative since 2011.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.